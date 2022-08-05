MovieBloc (MBL) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $67.34 million and approximately $8.12 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,019.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003653 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. "

