Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.69. 930,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 518.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

