Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Earnings Results

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20, RTT News reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

MSI traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.69. 930,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.23. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.75.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $30,275,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $23,632,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,039.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 69,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,833,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,969 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

