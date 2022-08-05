Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target Increased to C$175.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Morguard from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Morguard Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock traded down C$3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$112.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$124.32. Morguard has a 52 week low of C$108.00 and a 52 week high of C$146.63.

Morguard Company Profile

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$18.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$264.94 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 13.6000002 earnings per share for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

