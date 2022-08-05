Morgan Stanley Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $448.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $421.00 to $448.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $543.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $553.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $486.65.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $9,584,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

