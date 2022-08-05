Morgan Stanley Boosts U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Price Target to $16.00

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

NYSE:SLCA opened at $13.83 on Monday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 2.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 670,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 365,701 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $777,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.