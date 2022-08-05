Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Plans GBX 33 Dividend

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.40) per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Morgan Sindall Group Price Performance

MGNS stock opened at GBX 1,884 ($23.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.46, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.74 million and a P/E ratio of 954.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,929.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,116.32. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,744 ($21.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,730 ($33.45).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

