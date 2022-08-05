Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Trading Down 6.2% Following Weak Earnings

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $90.05 and last traded at $90.38. Approximately 78,691 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,677,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.36.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.64.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 311.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.71.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

