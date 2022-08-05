Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MNST opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

