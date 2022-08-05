Monolith Hits Market Cap of $3.00 Million (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for $0.0867 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $357.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,179.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003771 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00130233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00033433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00065635 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

