MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CTO Mark Porter Sells 1,520 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CTO Mark Porter sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mark Porter sold 1,434 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.97, for a total value of $397,174.98.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $340.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Mizuho reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

