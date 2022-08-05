Monero (XMR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $90.41 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Monero has a market cap of $2.91 billion and $90.41 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $160.42 or 0.00694244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Coalculus (COAL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001906 BTC.
- Aeon (AEON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC.
- Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- BitTube (TUBE) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Monero
Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,157,098 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Monero Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.