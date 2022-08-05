MONECO Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

