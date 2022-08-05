MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 9,132 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,638. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.91.

