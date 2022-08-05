MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $207.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,821. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

