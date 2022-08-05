MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 245 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,130 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $76.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,120. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $75.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

