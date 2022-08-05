MONECO Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.58.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.26. The company had a trading volume of 58,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,065. The firm has a market cap of $126.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.72 and a 200 day moving average of $204.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.