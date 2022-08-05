Momentus (MNTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Momentus Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 9,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,991. Momentus has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Momentus

A number of brokerages have commented on MNTS. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Momentus in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $65,050.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentus by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentus by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Momentus by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,455 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

