Momentus (MNTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Momentus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Momentus Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:MNTS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 9,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,991. Momentus has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Momentus
In related news, major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 20,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $65,050.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 960,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentus by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momentus by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Momentus by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59,455 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Momentus
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Further Reading
