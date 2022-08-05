Mohamed Lazzouni Purchases 5,000 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) insider Mohamed Lazzouni purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,907 shares in the company, valued at $87,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mohamed Lazzouni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aware alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Mohamed Lazzouni purchased 5,000 shares of Aware stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $13,400.00.

Aware Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of AWRE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,148. Aware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aware

Aware ( NASDAQ:AWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aware had a negative net margin of 31.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aware in the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aware by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Aware by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Aware during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aware by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.