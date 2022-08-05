ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
ModivCare Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MODV opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Trading of ModivCare
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 28.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.