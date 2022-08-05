ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $102.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average is $103.69. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 28.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ModivCare by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.