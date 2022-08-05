Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of MRNA traded up $7.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.18. 6,856,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,856,762. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.92. Moderna has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49.
In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 554,029 shares of company stock valued at $82,263,545 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
