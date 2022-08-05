Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $26,797.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $717,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Model N during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

MODN stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.25 million, a PE ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 0.83. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

