MobileCoin (MOB) Price Reaches $1.39 on Exchanges

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, MobileCoin has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. MobileCoin has a total market capitalization of $103.45 million and $4.52 million worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobileCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00006028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MobileCoin alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004501 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MobileCoin

MOB is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.