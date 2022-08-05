MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 869.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.96. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.