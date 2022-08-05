Mizuho Trims eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price to $45.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EBAY. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut eBay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.98. 321,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21. eBay has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,538,155 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,664,774,000 after buying an additional 942,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,031,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,930,580,000 after buying an additional 150,255 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,435,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $783,433,000 after buying an additional 3,428,575 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of eBay by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $396,604,000 after buying an additional 2,147,372 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,417,000 after buying an additional 394,840 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.