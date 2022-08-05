Mizuho Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.73.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $167.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.13. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total transaction of $294,103.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $762,355 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after buying an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in WEX by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,280,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,802,000 after buying an additional 161,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in WEX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,238,000 after buying an additional 46,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

