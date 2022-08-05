Mizuho Cuts FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target to $144.00

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $149.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital cut FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $130.85.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.51. 12,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.21. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FMC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

