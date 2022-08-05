Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,329 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Salesforce worth $127,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.51.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total value of $435,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.88. 60,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,289. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.55 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.