Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $92,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,263,000 after acquiring an additional 498,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 462.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.56. The company had a trading volume of 37,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,457. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.35 and a 12-month high of $234.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

