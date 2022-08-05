Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $188.35 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,569,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,061 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $188,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,329,000 after buying an additional 822,090 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. 844,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,547,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.