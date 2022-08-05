Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,877 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of American Tower worth $59,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,397,000 after acquiring an additional 563,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 563,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

