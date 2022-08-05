MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.45

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.45 and traded as high as $37.01. MINEBEA MITSUMI shares last traded at $36.83, with a volume of 2,684 shares.

MINEBEA MITSUMI Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.94.

MINEBEA MITSUMI (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MINEBEA MITSUMI had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter.

About MINEBEA MITSUMI

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, MITSUMI Business, and U-Shin business segment.

