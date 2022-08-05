Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

MSEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Middlesex Water from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middlesex Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSEX opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average is $93.64. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $49,810.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.