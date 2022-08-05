MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target Lowered to $372.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MicroStrategy from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $593.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Up 3.6 %

MSTR traded up $11.14 on Thursday, hitting $320.45. The company had a trading volume of 31,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.01. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.81% and a negative return on equity of 233.94%. The company had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $408,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 3,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.