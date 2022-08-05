MicroMoney Market Cap Reaches $43,812.51 (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded 39.3% lower against the dollar. MicroMoney has a total market capitalization of $43,812.51 and $6,932.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official message board for MicroMoney is medium.com/@micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io.

Buying and Selling MicroMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

