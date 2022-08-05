MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.41-$4.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.00 million-$765.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $716.65 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.41-$4.65 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.03. 235,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,868. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $60.43 and a 52-week high of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $195.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.50.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $105,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,632 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,188.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $180,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock worth $1,120,098. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

