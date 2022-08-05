MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.83% from the company’s current price.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.45. 8,206,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,538,396. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 2.14.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

