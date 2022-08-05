MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.18.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.00. 274,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,065. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

Insider Activity

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 256,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 681,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,000 after buying an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

