Metadium Price Tops $0.0401 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $67.64 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00130862 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064989 BTC.

Metadium Profile

Metadium (META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars.

