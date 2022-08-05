Metadium Price Tops $0.0401 on Top Exchanges (META)

Metadium (META) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $67.64 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,049.51 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003964 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003660 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00130862 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033505 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00064989 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium (META) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
