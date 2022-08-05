Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of META. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.0 %

Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.23. 475,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,813,188. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on META. Cowen cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,258.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total transaction of $54,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,258.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,236 shares of company stock valued at $8,958,728. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

