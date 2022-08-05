Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,875,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 803,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MRK. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

