MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75, RTT News reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $143.96 on Thursday, reaching $1,034.83. 1,833,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,942. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $727.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $925.81.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 194,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 34,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MercadoLibre

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,392.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

