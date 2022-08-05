Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,630.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $952,242.93 and $1,630.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

