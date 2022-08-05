Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 226,686 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,686 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $21,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 84,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,691. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 167.57% and a net margin of 45.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.66.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

