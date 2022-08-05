Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 20,445 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.10% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $57,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,101. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.

