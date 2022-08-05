Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 20,445 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,574,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,445 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.10% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $57,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $496,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000.
KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.76. 1,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,101. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $36.84.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA)
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.