Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Reduces Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 783,473 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Tower Semiconductor worth $42,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,720,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,339,000 after acquiring an additional 160,016 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,998. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.45 million. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

