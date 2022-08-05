Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 3,609.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 315,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,800 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $32,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $83.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,898. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.45 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $126.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

