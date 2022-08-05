Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $414.78. The stock had a trading volume of 432,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

