Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 0.73% of CyberArk Software worth $48,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights decreased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

CYBR traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $136.03. 4,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,420. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

