Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 1,602,560 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602,560 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 4.91% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $24,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.23 million, a PE ratio of 99.14 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

Gilat Satellite Networks Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks ( NASDAQ:GILT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.05%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

